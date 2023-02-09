Equity Residential: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Equity Residential (EQR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations. The Chicago-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $366.8 million, or 94 cents per share, in the period. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 94 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $158.2 million, or 42 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $699.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $697.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Equity Residential expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 84 cents to 88 cents.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.70 to $3.80 per share.

