Equity Residential: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Equity Residential (EQR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $158.2 million, or 42 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $699.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $697.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Equity Residential expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 84 cents to 88 cents.
The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.70 to $3.80 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQR