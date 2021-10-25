It’s entirely conceivable Turkey is on the verge of another shift. But with each turn, investor confidence ebbs a bit more. And tightening might be seen as caving to the economic establishment. Erdogan has an unorthodox view that high interest rates cause, rather than quash, inflation. He has sometimes said that conventional monetary thinking is part of a plot to undermine Turkey. It’s one thing to pick fights with dismal scientists. But why would Erdogan court the ire of Turkey’s most important allies? He says the country can no longer afford to host the envoys after they signed onto the joint call for the release of Osman Kavala, who stands accused of participating in a failed 2016 coup attempt against the president. Kavala denied collaborating with followers of U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Erdogan says orchestrated the attempted putsch. A Turkish scholar in the U.S., Henri Barkey, is being tried in absentia in the same hearings. Erdogan seems willing to make the lira collateral damage of his political aims and messaging. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Turkey’s growth this year is likely to be quite strong. The situation isn’t hopeless. A reversal in economic direction and embrace of higher borrowing costs could possibly be sold — and at least to voters sympathetic to the president — as an investment in Turkey’s trajectory. Meanwhile, the tumult will continue — until Erdogan decides he needs to deescalate, before ratcheting up once more. This is the way insecure banana republics behave, not members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization or the Group of 20 leading economies. It’s not too late to alter course. Erdogan has had enough practice.