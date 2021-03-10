Russia is building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant on the Mediterranean coast in Mersin province. The two countries signed a cooperation agreement in 2010 and began construction in 2018.
Turkey is largely dependent on power imports. Energy Minister Fatih Donmez, said the plant would fulfill about 10% of domestic electricity needs.
Erdogan said the first reactor would become operational in 2023, to coincide with the centennial of the modern Turkish state. A total of four reactors are planned.
The Turkish president also said cooperation between Ankara and Moscow played a “key role” in regional stability.
“We have had the opportunity to see the results of Turkish-Russian dialogue in many fields, including in Libya, in Nagorno-Karabakh, in Syria,” Erdogan said. The two countries back opposing sides in these conflicts.
Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at the event via video-conference Wednesday.
Speaking from Moscow, Putin called the nuclear plant a “truly flagship project.”
