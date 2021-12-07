In that regard, ESG is no different from picking companies based on expected growth, valuation, yield or any one of many financial criteria fund managers have long used to find the best companies. But ESG is straying from its roots as a well-defined investment strategy, and that’s a problem for fund companies. Traditional styles of investing such as growth and value have become simpler, more transparent and easier to understand over time. So simple, in fact, that most traditional styles are now easily replicated by indexes. ESG, on the other hand, is becoming murkier, harder to define and explain, if it can still be called an investment strategy at all. That makes ESG increasingly difficult, if not impossible, to deliver in a fund.