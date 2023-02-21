Esperion Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $55.5 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 87 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $18.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $233.7 million, or $3.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $75.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESPR

GiftOutline Gift Article