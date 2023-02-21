Esperion Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $55.5 million in its fourth quarter.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $18.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $233.7 million, or $3.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $75.5 million.
