Essential Utilities: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRYN MAWR, Pa. — BRYN MAWR, Pa. — Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) on Monday reported net income of $114.9 million in its fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported profit of $465.2 million, or $1.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.29 billion.
Essential Utilities expects full-year earnings to be $1.85 to $1.90 per share.
