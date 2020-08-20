Uber Technologies Inc., up $1.99 to $31.41
An appeals court allowed Uber and Lyft to continue to treat their drivers as contractors in California while an appeal proceeds.
L Brands Inc., up $1.10 to $29.57.
The owner of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret reported encouraging second-quarter financial results.
Synopsys Inc., up $16.94 to $215.16.
The maker of software used to test and develop computer chips reported surprisingly good fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue.
Estee Lauder Inc., down $14.23 to $198.27.
The cosmetics giant reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter financial results and is cutting jobs.
Bank of America Corp., down 40 cents to $25.10.
Bond yields, which banks rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans, fell following a disappointing employment report.
Marathon Petroleum Corp., down $1.56 to $35.62.
Falling oil prices weighed on energy companies as concerns about low demand linger.
