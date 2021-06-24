Connecting the interest rate on a debt to a borrowers’ ESG performance was first introduced in the loan market in 2017 and spread to bonds and the German Schuldschein debt markets in 2019. Borrowers pay higher loan margins if ESG goals aren’t met, and lower if they excel in their sustainability achievements. Sustainability-linked loans, or SLLs, have grown within four years to account for more than a third of corporate loans in Europe, and the phenomenon is spreading to the leveraged finance market as well. In the first five months of 2021, $160.5 billion were issued, more than in all of 2020. Italian utility Enel SpA signed a record 10 billion euro revolving credit facility this year with pricing tied to reducing gas emissions, and French firm Bureau Veritas SA linked its loan costs to its workplace accident rate, carbon dioxide emissions and promotion of women into leadership.