FILE- In this March 21, 2018, file photo a Thai Lion Air employee displays a ceremonial key to the company’s newest plane, Boeing’s first 737 MAX 9 jet, following a delivery ceremony to the airline in Seattle. The United States and many other countries have grounded the Max 8s and larger Max 9s as Boeing faces the challenge of proving the jets are safe to fly amid suspicions that faulty sensors and software contributed to the two crashes in less than five months. (Elaine Thompson, File/Associated Press)

NAIROBI, Kenya — The families of Kenyan victims of the Ethiopian plane crash are asking their government for legal assistance in pursuing compensation.

In an emotional gathering Thursday in the capital of Nairobi, the victims’ relatives asked for lawyers to help them pursue their case. One of them, Erick Mwangi, spoke of what could be an “expensive and tedious” legal battle.

Kenya’s foreign ministry is advising them to “come together as a group” as the attorney general takes up the matter. He said the government will assist in obtaining death certificates for the victims.

Ethiopian Airlines on Thursday urged patience as an investigation into the March 10 crash of its Boeing Max 8 plane continues. Thirty-two Kenyans were among the 157 victims of the plane crash.

The Boeing Max planes have since been grounded.

