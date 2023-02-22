Etsy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $109.5 million.
The online crafts marketplace posted revenue of $807.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $753.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Etsy said it expects revenue in the range of $600 million to $640 million.
