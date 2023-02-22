The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Etsy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

February 22, 2023 at 4:33 p.m. EST

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $109.5 million.

The Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The online crafts marketplace posted revenue of $807.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $753.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Etsy said it expects revenue in the range of $600 million to $640 million.

