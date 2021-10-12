Under the measures catches for Western cod, once abundant, will be cut by 88% next year while Eastern Baltic cod will be kept at a highly reduced level, down 70% compared with two years ago.
Western herring will be cut in half for the second year running and Central herring was cut by 45%.
“The decisions reached are difficult, but necessary, so that the Baltic Sea can remain the source of livelihood,” said EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius.
Some quotas for other stocks were increased.
The top fishing nations in the Baltics are Finland, Sweden and Poland.