The EU has allowed Britain to delay its Brexit departure up to Jan. 31. Britain, meanwhile, is holding a new election on Dec. 12.

Once the divorce deal is ratified, Britain will remain inside the bloc’s single market and bound by its rules until the end of December 2020, while the two sides devise a new trade relationship during a transition period.

Barnier said a no-deal Brexit “could also happen at the end of 2020.”

