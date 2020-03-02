Alitalia has been struggling financially in recent years. In May 2017, it was placed under extraordinary administration under Italian bankruptcy law and Italian authorities decided to sell the company’s assets.
Two years ago, the European Commission opened a still ongoing investigation into another loan worth 900 million euros granted by the Italian government to allow Alitalia to continue operating.
The EU said the new investigations will “provide clarity to Italy and the company as well as interested buyer(s), if the 400 million-euro loan constitutes State aid and if it complies with EU State aid rules.”
