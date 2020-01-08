By Associated Press January 8, 2020 at 6:34 AM ESTLONDON — EU chief warns UK it can’t have “highest quality access” to EU market after Brexit without major compromises.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy