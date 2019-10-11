He said EU leaders have already “strongly condemned” Turkey’s drilling inside waters where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights and that the EU “stands united” with the country in light of Turkey’s latest actions.
Last week, Turkey stepped up its actions by dispatching a warship-escorted drill ship in waters where the Cypriot government licensed Italian energy company Eni and partner Total of France to conduct an oil and gas search.
