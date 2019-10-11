By Associated Press October 11, 2019 at 5:14 AM EDTBRUSSELS — EU Council Chief Donald Tusk says he has “received promising signals” from Ireland that a Brexit deal is still possible .Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedInToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy