The court found that “a flight must be regarded as having been ‘canceled’ in the case where the operating air carrier brings that flight forward by more than one hour.” That, it noted, “may result in serious inconvenience for passengers, in the same way as a delay.”
In cases where a flight being moved forward by a significant amount of time results in a right to compensation — for example, because of “late communication that the flight has been brought forward” — airlines are liable to pay compensation ranging from 250 to 600 euros ($282 to $676) depending on distance, the court said.
They cannot reduce the compensation figure by 50% on the grounds that they offered the passenger re-routing allowing him or her to arrive at the final destination without delay, it ruled.