About 2,500 kilograms (5,500 pounds) of meat from sick cows who were slaughtered illegally in Poland has been exported to 10 other European Union countries, according to an announcement Thursday Jan. 31, 2019, by Pawel Niemczuk, Poland's top state veterinary official.

WARSAW, Poland — European Union investigators are starting a weeklong visit to Poland after reports that sick cows were illegally slaughtered and thousands of kilograms (pounds) of the meat were exported to more than a dozen countries.

The probe by European Commission officials begins on Monday and is to run through the week.

It follows an investigative report by private broadcaster TVN with undercover footage documenting diseased cows being killed at a slaughterhouse at night in the northeastern Polish town of Ostrow Mazowiecka. This was done without the presence of a veterinarian, which is required by law.

Poland, a major beef exporter, reported the problem to the EU’s Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed, a tool used to help quickly track down unsafe food and remove it from the market.

