BRUSSELS — The European Commission is investigating whether two of France’s largest chains of retail shops have infringed the bloc’s competition rules by colluding on sales activities.

It wants to find out if Casino and Intermarché, owned by Les Mousquetaires, engaged in “anticompetitive conduct” through a buying alliance they set up in 2014. EU Commission officials carried out inspections at the premises of both companies two years ago and again in May.