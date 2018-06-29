BRUSSELS — European Union leaders are set to assess the state of stalled Brexit negotiations, after British Prime Minister Theresa May warned them that failure to strike a good divorce deal could endanger European security.

Leaders of the other 27 EU nations are having what was initially billed as a “Brexit breakfast” at a Brussels summit Friday. It has been delayed to a Brexit brunch, after all-night talks to ease a political crisis over migration.

May left the summit around 5 a.m., after warning colleagues against shutting Britain out of key law-enforcement bodies after Brexit.

She said the U.K. currently has “a high level of cooperation with member states of the EU in a number of areas on security that are important for our citizens. This is what’s at stake.”

