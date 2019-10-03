Olives, yogurt, fruit and large aircraft are among the European imports the U.S. plans to hit with tariffs after receiving the go-ahead Wednesday from the World Trade Organization in a case involving illegal EU subsidies for the aircraft giant Airbus.
The targeted imports are worth $7.5 billion. The tariffs, to take effect Oct. 18, will be 10% for EU aircraft and 25% for everything else.
