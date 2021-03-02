“Our role is to safeguard competition by making sure that the compensation granted to the operators of the plants for phasing out earlier than foreseen is kept to the minimum necessary,” said Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s top official overseeing competition policy.
Environmental campaigners say that the companies benefitting from compensation — RWE and LEAG — would likely have to close the plants soon anyway because generating electricity from burning coal is becoming more expensive than renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.
