Malév Ground Handling is a former subsidiary of Hungary’s national airline, Malév, which went bankrupt in 2012. The commission says Malév Ground Handling has been struggling financially.

The commission’s investigation stemmed from a 2017 complaint launched by a competitor that argues the subsidies received by Malév Ground Handling amounted to state aid and was against EU rules.

In another case also related to EU State aid rules, the commission said it is investigating a plan by the Spanish region of Valencia to allow nine million euros ($10 million) of public support to regional airline Air Nostrum for the renewal of its fleet.

