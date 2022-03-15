The European Commission said its investigation found the deal “would not significantly reduce competition” in European markets, including for movie and TV production, wholesale supply of TV channels and retail supply of “audiovisual services.”

The commission, the European Union’s executive arm, and its top competition watchdog said MGM’s content can’t be considered “must-have” and it’s “not among the top production studios,” despite holding the rights to successful franchises including James Bond.

Known for its roaring lion logo, MGM is one of the oldest studios in Hollywood but its star has faded considerably over the years.