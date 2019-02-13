BRUSSELS — The European Union institutions have agreed on a tentative deal that will likely complicate plans for a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

The EU Commission said early Wednesday that the agreement with the member states and the parliament will tighten regulation and oversight and impose tougher conditions.

Last week, France and Germany overcame their differences and backed a proposal, which the EU supported, that will not scupper the politically sensitive Russian-German Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, but could make it more complicated to implement.

EU Energy Commissioner Arias Canete said “that everyone interested in selling gas to Europe must respect European energy law.”

The United States, itself a major gas producer, has called the pipeline a form of Russian control over Germany and a threat to European energy security.

