“There was no significant progress this week,” the EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said during a press conference.
The U.K. left the political institutions of the EU on Jan. 31 but remains inside the EU’s tariff-free single market and customs union until the end of the year. That so-called transition period can be extended by two years to allow more time for a satisfying compromise, yet a request to do so has to be made by July 1. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said he won’t be asking for a delay.
The best hope for a quick breakthrough now rests on a high-level political meeting between Johnson and the EU’s top official, Ursula Von der Leyen, scheduled for later this month. If they don’t reach an agreement by the end of the year, tariffs and quotas will return on trade between the two sides and the U.K. will be treated as
