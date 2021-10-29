This is also a political opportunity. Lightening national debt loads by centralizing them at the EU level — of which this is the first slippery step — should not be disguised. Fiscal union can either sneak in via the back door or stride confidently into the main entrance but, if the euro project is to survive, it must be in the house. It’s part of the great and necessary clarification of what the EU has to become if it is to survive longer term. Time to fix that roof.