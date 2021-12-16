It wasn’t all sunshine and roses. Some of the flexibility of the pandemic response has been lost in the change of acronyms. Greek bonds rose in yield as they will not be part of the APP, one of the many rigidities the PEPP was designed to correct. However, Lagarde explained that the PEPP reinvestment machine will still be operating in the background and this will allow the ECB to buy sufficient Hellenic debt. Trust us, she said in essence. Other peripheral countries’ debt such as Italy and Portugal sold off too. But that is perhaps just market nerves that the security blanket is now smaller. It’s not necessarily less effective. Lagarde’s smooth reassurances saw yield rises subside.All in all, it was a successful first step to weaning the euro area off record QE. But be in no doubt the ECB has yet again erred on the dovish side and seems determined to plow its own furrow. It’ll leave the swifter stimulus reduction to others. There is plenty of work still to be done to reinvigorate the euro economy.