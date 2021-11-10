Look further East, though, and there are signs of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” to borrow a U.S. term. Vaccination rates in eastern European countries are far, far lower — often fatally so. Bulgaria and Romania, together home to around 26 million people, have fully vaccinated only 22.6% and 33.7% of their respective populations, according to Bloomberg data, with coverage for the elderly just as bad. That’s below the European Union average of 67.4% and worse than the least-vaccinated U.S. states.