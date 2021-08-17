Both BNP Paribas SA and Deutsche Bank AG were forced to revise their 2020 compensation plans lower after a stiff wigging from the regulator but they will suffer a real competitive disadvantage if this persists into the 2021 round. Not all banks are fit enough to be allowed to return to normal but this should not limit the majority that are being held back unnecessarily. It’s time for some carrot, not just all stick. The mood music has changed — as evidenced by junior bankers’ base salaries inexorably on the rise. But that’s just the lowest and most visible part of the inverted triangle that is financial sector pay. It will be magnified for the rainmakers.