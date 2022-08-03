Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

European markets are enjoying a summer respite. In the past six weeks, benchmark equity indexes have rallied by as much as 10%, the euro is modestly stronger and holding above parity to the dollar, and government borrowing costs have declined. Time to head for the sun-loungers with nary a care? Sure, as long as the dollar doesn’t regain its upward momentum and the global economy doesn’t take another sickening lurch weaker.

Rising consumer prices have prompted monetary-policy responses from the Bank of England and, belatedly but firmly, the European Central Bank. Economies are reopening from pandemic lockdowns, especially in the tourism-focused southern European nations. Second-quarter euro zone gross domestic product rose 0.7%, well above forecasts, while UK GDP rose a healthy 0.8% in the first quarter.

It’s not quite a Goldilocks scenario, but at least the market bears have stopped growling. German 10-year bund yields have dropped below 1%, UK gilts are back below 2% and, perhaps most importantly, Italian yields have dipped below 3%.

Advertisement

No European summer would be complete without an Italian political melodrama, with the Mario Draghi-led technocratic government collapsing last month. But all is not lost as reassuring remarks from Giorgia Meloni, the right-wing Brothers of Italy leader and favorite to be the next prime minister, have underpinned expectations that the next administration will still play within the European Union’s budgetary rules. While there’s no room for complacency, there seem to be fewer risks to European unity than during previous bouts of Italian political instability.

So there’s a reassessment of European government bond yields, deemed to have run too far to the upside during the first half of 2022 and now easing back amid a rebalancing of underweight positions in investor portfolios.

That’s perhaps an unexpected outcome after the ECB ended the era of negative interest rates with a surprise 50 basis-point hike on July 21. But, as ever, investors are discounting the future, anticipating a bleaker economic outcome that suggests a lower peak to official interest rates. Market pricing for where the ECB deposit rate is expected in a year’s time has fallen to less than 1%, half of where it was just a few months ago.

Advertisement

When Italy’s 10-year yield spiked above 4% in mid-June, it led to an emergency ECB meeting. In the absence of anything more scientific, that appears to be where the pain point for the monetary authorities lies for Italian debt sustainability. Central bank support since the start of June may be close to 10 billion euros, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday; channeling that amount of reinvestment from the pandemic bond-buying program toward Italy looks likely to have contributed to the decline in the nation’s borrowing costs. The drop in yields across the Italian bond curve by around 100 basis points since then will make for a much more contented summer in Brussels and Rome alike.

Germany is currently looking like the most vulnerable economy in the euro zone, after failing to grow in the second quarter. It is having to wean itself off Russian hydrocarbons, just as inflation biting German consumers erodes retail sales. Avoiding recession while counteracting inflationary pressures will prove particularly tricky for the Europe’s biggest economy.

Understandably, investors’ read-across is that the ECB ultimately will not raise rates by as much as previously expected. So while 10-year German yields have halved in recent weeks, two-year yields which are more sensitive to central-bank policy have plummeted to below 0.2% from more than 1.2% six weeks ago.

Advertisement

Falling yields for Germany, Europe’s benchmark borrower, have a knock-on effect across Europe as they feed through for cheaper funding across the board, including for the EU’s 800 billion-euro ($820 billion) pandemic Next Generation recovery fund, a quarter of which is earmarked for Italy.

Across the channel, the BOE is likely to match the ECB on Thursday with a more aggressive half-point hike to 1.75%, its sixth increase in a row. Inflation, already at a 40-year high of 9.4%, is expected to head toward 12% by the winter. But that first-quarter growth outcome is likely to be the highlight for the foreseeable future, with the economy expected to contract slightly in the second-quarter then flatline into 2023.

UK 10-year yields have fallen by 90 basis points in recent weeks. These balmy conditions may not persist, as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the frontrunner in the Conservative party leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, has promised immediate substantial tax cuts and increased spending.

Advertisement

That will probably lead to a more government debt issuance, just as the BOE considers shrinking its 866 billion pound ($1.06 trillion) bond portfolio with active sales of gilts back into the market, as well as not reinvesting maturing debt accumulated during quantitative easing. Still, the gilt market should be able to absorb increase supply without too much bother.

The sub-1-2-3% yield club is a relaxed place for European governments to see their respective 10-year bond yields, even if recent market moves reflect a less upbeat economic backdrop. If only summer would never end.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

•

Fed’s Powell Smartly Swears Off Guidance, But Then Doles Some Out: Jonathan Levin

•

The Case for and Against Liz Truss: Adrian Wooldridge

• Are Interest Rates at Neutral? Markets Hope So: Mohamed El-Erian

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Marcus Ashworth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European markets. Previously, he was chief markets strategist for Haitong Securities in London.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article