Lagarde said that although inflation will “no doubt” increase this year because of high fuel and food prices, the bank doesn’t forecast it will keep rising and would eventually decline to “our target of 2%.”

The European Central Bank chief said the conditions remain “quite fluid” because of the disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that the bank is constantly revising different scenarios about where things could lead.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Lagarde said she’s certain the bank will sift through data earlier than the scheduled June meeting of its governing council to reassess the situation.

“I’m sure that we will be doing that earlier than June because it is actually a fluid situation,” Lagarde said. “We have to be extremely attentive, extremely prudent. We have to monitor data.”

Speaking earlier following talks with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Lagarde said that in light of the war in Ukraine, the bank is trying to ensure price and financial stability and that sanctions against Russia are strictly implemented.