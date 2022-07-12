European Central Bank head targeted in hacking attempt

BERLIN — The European Central Bank said Tuesday that its president, Christine Lagarde, was targeted in a hacking attempt but no information was compromised.
Business Insider reported, without naming sources, that Lagarde was contacted by text message from what appeared to be former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cellphone number by someone claiming that Merkel wanted to communicate with her by WhatsApp because that would be more secure.
It said that Lagarde then contacted Merkel by phone to ask whether she really wanted to communicate by WhatsApp and that whoever was behind the attempt apparently aimed to gain control of the accounts of various prominent figures on WhatsApp and other messaging services.