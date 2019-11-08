The previous tariffs have already provoked retaliation from the 28-country trade bloc, and auto tariffs could significantly escalate tensions.

The EU and Washington are seeking to conclude a trade agreement by mid-November to defuse the situation.

Juncker told Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper Friday: “Trump will complain a bit, but he will not impose any automobile tariffs.”

Without giving specifics, he added: “He will not do it,” and told the paper, “You’re talking with a fully informed person.”

