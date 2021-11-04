Since the start of 2019, both firms have increased their assets under management by about 25%. But the French firm has been boosted by acquisitions, including last year’s purchase of Spanish bank Banco de Sabadell SA’s fund unit that added 22 billion euros to its pile. Its German rival has relied on organic growth to expand its business.
Now competition in the fast-growing market for low-cost passive products is heating up. Valerie Baudson, who took over as chief executive officer of Amundi this year, built the firm’s exchange-traded fund business from scratch. She’ll oversee the integration of Societe Generale SA’s Lyxor unit, which Amundi agreed to buy in April and expects to absorb by the end of the year.
Lyxor has assets of about 124 billion euros, including about 100 billion euros in ETFs according to Bloomberg Intelligence. DWS was also said to be in the running for the SocGen division. But Amundi’s triumph will vault it to second place in Europe’s ETF market, ahead of DWS and behind first-placed BlackRock Inc.
DWS also missed out on buying the asset-management arm of Dutch insurer NN Group NV, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. instead snapping up NN Investment Partners and its $355 billion of assets in August.
The German firm has consistently said it’s willing, able and ready to participate in industry consolidation. But unless DWS puts its money where its ambitions are and actually buys a chunk of assets, Amundi will continue to dominate the European fund management landscape.
