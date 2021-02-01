While the fact that the unemployment rate rose only modestly during the pandemic is good news, economists say government support won’t last forever and that the unemployment rate will rise somewhat when such programs are withdrawn.
Meanwhile, Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, again noted that the official rate does not count workers who stopped looking for a job during the unusual circumstances of the pandemic - for instance, to take care of children whose schools have been closed.
Governments are deploying programs that pay most of workers’ salaries if they are put on short hours or no hours instead of being laid off. The idea is to get the economy through the pandemic without letting mass layoffs make the recession worse, or letting it slow the recovery through delays in finding and training new workers. The support also helps keep the pandemic from sapping consumer spending in shops, keeping them and the larger economy afloat as well.
The unchanged figure highlights once again “the extent to which government policies have protected jobs during the pandemic,” said Jessica Hinds, Europe economist at Capital Economics. “And as this support will continue for some months yet, the risk of a surge in unemployment in 2021 is low.” A renewed, small rise in unemployment is expected this year as support programs are tapered, she said.
The eurozone economy is estimated to have shrunk 7.8% in 2020; official figures are to be released on Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.