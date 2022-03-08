There have been plenty of false starts over the past 22 years for European stocks as market strategists predicted the time to rally had finally returned. Bullish forecasts always ended in disappointment, however, as European stocks consistently underperformed their American counterparts. On a relative basis, European equities have experienced a brutal 22-year secular decline, with the ratio of the Euro Stoxx 50 to S&P 500 plunging to new lows amid the horrific developments in Ukraine.

With the situation in Ukraine deteriorating by the day, there seems little reason to expect this trend to reverse. The job of playing geopolitical analyst and trying to forecast the next twist in the conflict is an exercise in futility. The variability of outcomes is so large that taking investment positions by trying to predict developments in the coming days and weeks is filled with risk.

No matter how the conflict develops, there have been profound changes in European attitudes that are unlikely to be undone. European nations have come together in a way that has surprised most of the world. Much of the infighting among European Union nations has been put aside to provide a unified stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has also persuaded Europeans of the need for more military defenses with no mention of fiscal space concerns. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shocked markets by announcing Germany would increase its military spending to more than 2% of gross domestic product, saying that “February 24, 2022, marks a historic turning point in the history of our continent.”

Arguing whether spendthrift countries are within their deficit mandates will prove less pressing than making the dramatic, necessary changes to their society to ensure they are not next on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s list.

Although the significance of these changes is being overlooked as markets focus on short-term war worries, the anchor weighing down Europe’s stock market performance has been lifted. Over the past two decades, European economic stimulus has relied almost exclusively on monetary policy. EU deficit rules prevented countries from using fiscal policy, which resulted in one of the most perverse monetary positions in financial history with the European Central Bank pegging overnight rates at minus 0.50%. Economic textbooks claim negative rates are stimulative, but the reality proves otherwise. (I have positions that would benefit from the outperformance of the Euro Stoxx 50 and the Euro Stoxx Banks Index.)

Europe needs less monetary and more fiscal stimulus. Comparing the economic results of the Great Financial Crisis recovery to the post Covid-crisis period reveals that monetary stimulus is largely ineffective, while the strength of fiscal stimulus is often underestimated. Where will European countries find the money to pay for this spending? The same way Americans did for the Covid stimulus checks – they will borrow. The arguments against fiscal stimulus – it’s irresponsible and it will end badly – might be valid, but those concerns didn’t stop America, and it won’t stop Europe.

Government deficit spending is the private sector’s credit, which is a large part of the reason the U.S. stock market was the best performing index over the past two years even though the American government had the largest budget deficit. If Europe changes its attitude toward deficit spending, then European equities will be a natural beneficiary. And the pessimism about Europe’s prospects ensures investors are buying these stocks with little expectations, making it that much easier to surprise on the upside.

The last two decades of extreme underperformance have left European stock investors despondent and pessimistic. Few believe European equities have the potential to outperform in the coming years, and with the tragic news coming out of Ukraine, investors are abandoning their European equities at all-time relative lows. It’s easy to see why, as there is not much to be optimistic about in Europe and lots to be worried about. But stocks are discounting mechanisms and maybe the worst is already priced in. We all know the reasons to be bearish, but few are recognizing the potential secular change in attitude articulated by the German Chancellor.

To quote Canadian market strategist Don Coxe, “The most exciting returns are to be had from an asset class where those who know it best, love it least, because they have been hurt the most.” European stocks might be exactly what Don had in mind.

