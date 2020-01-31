The paltry growth across the bloc highlights how the eurozone has lost steam amid worries over a trade war between the U.S. and China that is having knock-on effects around the world. It’s also due to domestic factors. In France, widespread strikes have hurt business while Italy’s economy has struggled to grow at all for years.

Elsewhere, Eurostat found that the annual rate of inflation across the eurozone rose to 1.4% in January from 1.3% the previous month. However, the core rate, which strips out volatile items such as food and energy, fell to 1.1% in January from 1.3%.

By whatever measure, inflation in the eurozone remains below the European Central Bank’s goal of just below 2%.