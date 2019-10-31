FRANKFURT, Germany — The 19 country eurozone grew 0.2% in the third quarter from the quarter before, continuing a shaky upswing amid trade disputes and uncertainty over Brexit.

The countries that share the euro continue to grow despite uncertainty over when and how Britain will leave the EU. The U.S.-China trade dispute has also weighed on business confidence, leading the European Central Bank to launch a stimulus package of bond purchase and an interest rate cut amid slowing indicators of future activity.