BRUSSELS — Official figures show that unemployment across the 19-country eurozone fell in November to a decade-low rate of 7.9 percent but worries over the economic outlook have stoked concerns that it may not fall much lower.

Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics agency, said Wednesday that a 90,000 monthly fall in the number out of work reduced the rate from 8 percent in October.

Bert Colijn, a senior economist at ING, said the decline was a relief as “it indicates that uncertainty about the economic outlook and a slowing pace of growth has not caused employment growth to grind to a halt just yet.”

Over recent days, there’s been mounting evidence that the eurozone economy lost momentum at the end of 2018, particularly in Germany.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.