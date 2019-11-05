There are fears that Britain will transform itself into a low-regulation economy that would undercut stringent EU social, environmental and other standards.
Barnier warned that “the UK should not think that zero tariffs, zero quotas will be enough. The EU will insist on zero tariffs, zero quotas and zero dumping.”
