European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker listens to a question during a joint press conference with Slovakian President Andrej Kiska at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The British government was preparing Tuesday to ask the European Union for a delay of at least several months to Brexit after the speaker of the House of Commons ruled that Prime Minister Theresa May cannot keep asking lawmakers to vote on the same divorce deal that they have already rejected twice. (Francisco Seco/Associated Press)

BERLIN — The head of the European Union’s executive branch says a decision on a delay to Brexit is unlikely at this week’s EU summit and the bloc’s leaders may have to meet again next week.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to ask the EU for a delay to Brexit, currently scheduled for March 29, ahead of an EU summit starting Thursday. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that he hadn’t received a letter as of Wednesday morning.

Juncker told Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio: “My impression is ... that this week at the European Council there will be no decision, but that we will probably have to meet again next week.”

He added that “Mrs. May doesn’t have agreement to anything, either in her Cabinet or in Parliament.”

