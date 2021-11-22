But these programs expired across the country in September. Typically, unemployment payments vary drastically by state and often do not provide for more than basic necessities, if that. New York State, for example, provides a maximum of $504 per week(1) — that may be livable in parts of the state but it might not cover rent and utilities in more expensive areas like New York City. And benefits are not doled out to everyone who asks. Those who have recently quit would likely be unable to claim it in most states, since a common criterion is being unemployed “through no fault of your own.”