You might think that scientists could use computers to simulate the complexity and solve their riddle. But clouds, although big on the human scale — stretching to as much as a mile or more wide — are tiny compared with the whole atmosphere, too small for scientists to include in any sensible way in today’s computer climate models. The models work by breaking up the atmosphere into discrete parcels, generally well over 10 miles wide, and they either leave clouds out or only approximate their effects. The amount of cloud cover in a region might be estimated as proportional to the local humidity, for example.