The jury may be out on whether this ban will be more successful than previous ones, but painting it as a way for the U.S. to steal a march on China is a stretch. The Biden administration has made clear it sees cryptocurrencies as fuel for ransomware, a vehicle for fraud and a potential threat to financial stability and post-Covid reconstruction. The crypto industry has attempted to plead for more lenient treatment as a poke in China’s eye in the past — see Facebook Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg’s defense of the Libra project — to no avail. More regulation of this sector is undoubtedly on the way, and those on the frontlines know it.