After UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt consigned Trussonomics to the bin on Monday, shares in British retailers rose. That may have been premature. While the much derided economic plan delivered by Liz Truss, who resigned as prime minister on Thursday, sent sterling plunging and sparked a crisis in the gilt market, substantially reducing the tax burden would have softened the blow of rising prices for many British households and given companies more room to invest. Whoever succeeds Truss, higher taxes and a return to austerity look more likely. Neither are good for consumer confidence or spending.

The energy price cap will continue through to April 2023, while the penny cut to income taxes wasn’t due to come in until next April. Even so, the reassurance that families would have had on their energy costs after April has gone. The tax cut would also have helped offset elevated cost of essentials — food inflation was 14.8% in September, the highest for 40 years, according to the UK Office for National Statistics.

All this may have a psychological effect on consumers, making them think twice before buying. It will take some of the heat out of Christmas trading, with next year looking even more difficult and higher interest rates adding to Britons’ burdens.

Mortgage costs are the most obvious casualty, but any borrowing to finance large-scale purchases is affected. Marks & Spencer Group Plc Chairman Archie Norman warned this week that some families would not be able to pay their mortgages next year if interest rates rose as sharply as forecast. And some M&S customers would be among those suffering.

Most of the attention so far has focused on the poorest Britons, but rising borrowing costs spread the pain to middle and even some higher earners. The upper levels of the squeezed middle class would have been able to offset some of their rising costs with the now-jettisoned plan to abolish the 45% top tax rate.

This cohort, which has been able to get through the cost-of-living crisis thanks to savings, could soon rein in spending, for example on hospitality, holidays and big-ticket items such as cars, home renovation projects and furniture. It may even hurt the affordable luxury and premium fashion segments if they rein in spending on clothes too.

More affluent households may also trade down when it comes to grocery brands — here, Ocado Group Plc’s retail business, a joint venture with M&S, looks particularly vulnerable. It faces competition not only from the most upmarket ranges at Tesco Plc and J Sainsbury Plc, but also the German discounters, Aldi and Lidl, which have all been improving their top-tier products.

Some shoppers are already becoming jittery.

Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte, the new chief executive officer of Asos Plc, said this week that trading was “volatile.” The online retailer, whose core customer is the twentysomething fashion buyer, said return rates were also being affected. Shoppers were sending back purchases such as tailored suits and dresses. These require a precise fit, making returns more likely, but it’s also possible that some customers are walking back previous splurges after being bombarded by bad news.

The prize from Chancellor Hunt reversing 60% of his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts and capping the government’s energy liability is longer-term financial stability. This, combined with the fact that retail valuations have plummeted over the past year, may be what investors are factoring in.

Indeed, the mortgage market is steadying. And Christmas won’t be a total turkey. Assuming there is no resurgence in Covid cases, it will be the first in three when the economy is fully open, and even the most hard-pressed prioritize spending on their families during the festive season.

The energy support can always be extended, targeting the most needy. Meanwhile, if inflation can be brought under control, and large-scale job cuts avoided, then there is a good chance that UK consumers — and those selling to them — will survive the current tumult and make it to a less fraught 2024. People make the most drastic changes to their spending habits when they lose their jobs or see others being made redundant — neither of which are plaguing the UK at the moment.

But in the short-term, efforts to calm markets and tame inflation mean a tougher run-up to Christmas for long-suffering retailers and restaurants and an even more miserable January.

