There are a few reasons junked-car prices are skyrocketing. For one thing, “junked” may be a bit of a misnomer in some cases. Traditional buyers of cars processed through Copart have included scrap yards and companies such as LKQ Corp., which dismantles older vehicles and reconditions their parts to be sold in collision-repair shops. But as vehicles have gotten more technologically sophisticated, with sensors crammed into every possible nook and cranny, even fender benders are increasingly expensive to fix. This gives insurers a greater economic incentive to declare a banged-up vehicle totaled and sell it through Copart rather than try to repair it. But that also means a growing number of junked vehicles are relatively new and can be made workable again. “If you visited some of our yards, you would be astonished by some of the high-value Range Rovers and European vehicles that you would see on the lots that at least on their surface look perfectly good and perfectly functional — and in many cases are,” President Jeff Liaw said on a call Thursday to discuss Copart’s results.