BALTIMORE — A cargo ship’s hull was not damaged when it ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay and there is no fuel leakage, the ship’s operator said in an update Thursday, four days after the Ever Forward got stranded as it left the Port of Baltimore.

Evergreen arranged for divers to inspect the ship after Sunday’s accident, and its propeller and rudder are fully functional, the company said in a statement Thursday. It has appointed salvor Donjon Smit to join the rescue operation and experts are assessing the vessel’s grounding condition, the weight of its cargo and the tidal range at the location as they plan to refloat the vessel, the company said. It’s not clear how long that will take.