The Ever Forward was headed to Norfolk, Virginia, when it ran aground Sunday night, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The 1,095-foot (334-meter) ship operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp. went aground outside the main navigation corridor, the Craighill Channel, but officials said there were no reports of injuries or pollution.
The Coast Guard has said officials have not yet determined what caused the Ever Forward to run aground. It is not blocking any navigation, unlike its sister vessel, the Ever Given, which got stuck and blocked traffic for days in the Suez Canal nearly a year ago.