Everbridge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. — BURLINGTON, Mass. — Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $16.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $117.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $61.2 million, or $1.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $431.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Everbridge expects its per-share earnings to be 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $106.3 million to $106.7 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Everbridge expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.48 to $1.52 per share, with revenue ranging from $456 million to $462 million.

