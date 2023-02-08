Everest Re: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HAMILTON, Bermuda — HAMILTON, Bermuda — Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $496 million. The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $12.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $12.21 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.29 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $3.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.19 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $597 million, or $15.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.52 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RE

GiftOutline Gift Article