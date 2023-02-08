Everest Re: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda — HAMILTON, Bermuda — Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $496 million.
The reinsurance company posted revenue of $3.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.19 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.29 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $597 million, or $15.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.52 billion.
